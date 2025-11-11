Breaking Into Operational Space: Russia’s Potential For Advances In The South Grows

The situation in the Ukrainian conflict continues to deteriorate for Kyiv. As of the 11th of November, the Russian army’s offensive on key sections of the front line is ongoing.

The Technical College district in the southern part of Volchansk has been captured. Ukrainian troops have retreated to the southeast.

The operation to capture the right bank of Kupyansk has entered its final stage. On the 11th of November, the Russian army occupied the Kolontaivka district on the southern outskirts of the city. Several neighborhoods in the coastal area, as well as the residential area near the city cemetery, remain under Ukrainian control.

Russian assault units have occupied the Bakery Products Plant and several other enterprises in the industrial zone to the east of the city.

In the Liman area, the Russian army is advancing west of Shandrigolovo. A possible operational plan is beginning to emerge. The large regional center of Izyum is only 25 km away. The entire area is one large forest with no organized defenses from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is highly likely that the Russians will advance in this direction. Advancing through the forest significantly reduces the threat of drone strikes.

To the north of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are continuing their attempts to advance in the Sukhetskoye sector. According to the plan, this offensive should relieve the Mirnograd garrison. Active operations began in this area more than a week ago. During this time, the Ukrainian army has advanced no more than 3.5 km.

There are reports of special forces units from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate operating near Pokrovsk. In an attempt to stabilize the crisis situation, these special forces are performing the tasks of regular infantry.

Events on the northern section of the front near Gulyaipole are developing rapidly. After crossing the Yanchur River, the Russians intensified their offensive to prevent the Ukrainian army from gaining a foothold. On the 10th of November, the final clearance of the village of Sladkoye, which had been the scene of fighting for a day, was completed. The Russians also occupied the village of Novoye.

In this sector, the Russian army broke out into operational space. Advanced units moved into the rear of the Ukrainian fortified area. Another section of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s defenses is located significantly further west.

This gives the Russians the opportunity to approach Gulyaipole from the north and bypass the main Ukrainian fortifications.

The situation for the Ukrainian army remains critical in the key sections of the front line in Volchansk, Kupyansk and Mirnograd. There are also signs of a possible Russian offensive towards Izyum. Fighting for the city could begin before the end of the year.

https://southfront.press/russia-potential-for-advances-in-the-south-grows/