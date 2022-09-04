"Kherson Offensive" Downgraded to "Slow Grind" - Russian Ops in Ukraine, Sept. 04, 2022

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Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 4, 2022
- Ukrainian “Kherson Offensive” is
resulting in massive casualties for Ukraine with negligible territorial
gains, some of which have already been reversed;
- Western media continues to spin the ongoing fighting in southern Ukraine attempting to explain why it is not materializing in gains;
- Claims that Ukraine is pursuing a “slow grind” strategy in Kherson is an admission that fighting has returned to the pre-”offensive” stand-off;
- Ukraine has clearly committed what is left of its best men and equipment to the fight;
References:
Institute for the Study of War - RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 2:
https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-september-2
Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook - September 3, 2022 Operational Update:
https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/pfbid0cdUvpJd3jJArefSrDC6X8WT5LsjujbbSArpgUH65YhWE5Aed2UJPh7xjViFbAnahl
Guardian - Push to retake Kherson is symbol of Ukraine’s cautious confidence:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/02/ukraine-russia-war-push-to-retake-kherson
Politico - Ukraine makes early ‘tactical gains’ in long battle to retake Kherson:
https://www.politico.eu/article/ukrainian-troops-make-tactical-gains-toward-strategic-southern-city-of-kherson/
WSJ - Ukraine Sees Many Ways to Hurt Russia in Kherson Offensive: A string of small fights is more likely than a massed attack as Kyiv protects its troops:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-sees-many-ways-to-hurt-russia-in-kherson-offensive-11662203459
RFE/RL - Ukraine's Southern Offensive To Reclaim Territory Will Come In Stages, Says Military Strategist:
https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-southern-offensive-interview-ryan-russia/32016869.html
NPR - Ukraine's southern offensive relies on heavy weapons. Soldiers say there aren't enough:
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/02/1120621146/ukraine-counteroffensive-russia-war-himars
Reuters - Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-foiled-ukrainian-attempt-seize-nuclear-plant-2022-09-03/
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