CHP Talks: Rev. Dr. Joseph Boot—Sphere Sovereignty and the Ruler of Kings!

March 2, 2023: My special guest this week is the Rev. Dr. Joseph Boot—cultural theologian and Christian world view apologist, founder and President of the Ezra Institute for Contemporary Christianity. We discuss his recently-released book, Ruler of Kings, and Dr. Boot gives a short but very helpful explanation of “Sphere Sovereignty”. He addresses the problems that arise when one sphere (the State) seeks to usurp authority that belongs to other spheres . . . (like Family and Church). Dr. Boot will be the featured speaker at the April 14 AGM of the Sarnia—Lambton EDA of the Christian Heritage Party.

To learn more about Joe Boot and the Ezra Institute, visit:

https://www.ezrainstitute.com

For more event details of the Sarnia—Lambton AGM and dinner:

https://www.chp.ca/events/

To get tickets to the Sarnia—Lambton AGM and dinner, contact:

Curtis Bryce, CEO, CHP Sarnia-Lambton: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/