Alex Jones interviewing Willam Makis, MD on Aug 12, 2025, talking about “Predictive Programming” in the movie “Utopia” (2020).

The 3-minute video clip from the movie "Utopia" (202) with John Cusack says:

"You sparked the demand for a vaccine that doesn't work."

"A human being with a mind as brilliant as yours, you could do anything."

"And instead you choose to bring down misery and death."

"How much evil do you have to do to do good?"

"Your father created a world-changing — not world-ending — a world-changing, world-improving omnivirus."

"And we have taken that virus and embedded it in the vaccine for the... flu."

"You created a panic, and now everybody's begging for the vax."

"No, no, no, demanding it with all the entitlement of a first world country."

"Yes."

"And now we have exactly what we want, hundreds of millions of Americans lining up, offering us their arms and letting us give them our creation."

"What we are doing is far bigger than death."

"What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?"

"Everything I do is a cure for our current situation."

"How's it a cure?"

"You're killing people."

"I told you it does not kill."

"That was the amazing epiphany we had."

"We didn't have to kill to accomplish our goal."

"Which is what?"

"We intend to stop human reproduction for 3 generations."

"A busy endless global assembly line of babies will grind to a halt."

"You're sterilizing people?"

"In the first 5 years, we'll start to see major birth rate declines as teenagers vaccinated today hit their childbearing years."

"You're controlling the future of human civilization."

"Is that what they're call it?"

"It's a very nice euphemism for a species that is replicated like a contagion across the planet killing all other species in its wake."

"You hate people that much?"

"On the contrary, I love people."

"Then how, why are we doing what our government or citizenry is too spoiled or self-indulgent to do."

"We are saving ourselves from ourselves."

"Halting overpopulation."

"100 years ago, the global population was 1.7 billion."

"In 2011, it reached... 7 billion."

"People live too long, die less often."

"(inaudible)"

"In 2050, they say it's going to plateau."

"We'll blow past 11 billion and then slowly begins..."

"But by then it'll be too late to save an earth that bears any resemblance to a world we actually want to live in."

"This planet... I love this planet."

"So I decided to take care of the problem."

"By injecting your virus into the veins of every human on it? "

"Global warming, mass extinctions, food [and] water shortages, all these problems can be boiled down to one thing overpopulation."

"And you're beta testing it on Americans since we're the worst."

"If we don't do something now, right now, in a decade, our world will experience extraordinary privations [where things such as food and water are scarce], the war of all against all."

"Water, we'll go to war for water, and the people who will die first are the ones without power and money."

"You can't just decide people won't have babies because..."

"I can and I did."

"Think of me as the stern parent who tells the children they can't play with a family gun."

"What about what this does to people society?"

"Salvation."

"We can form a new society."

"It's a grand social experiment.

