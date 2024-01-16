AMAZING! "7 Terrifying Patterns ONLY Found in the King James Bible" - author Brandon Peterson of "Sealed by the King"

For more deep info about 777 Scripture Numerics go to: http://getblessedforever.com/Bible_Codes.html

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Sealed by the King: Intricate Patterns and Details Pointing to God’s Inspiration over the 1611 Holy Bible in English.

The most influential and printed book in history is the 1611 Authorized Version of the Bible, otherwise known as the King James Version. Little did we suspect that the name of Jesus Christ is signed and sealed into that same book in ways that no man could have ever conceived.

This detailed collection of notes displays the glories of the word of God.

Did you know… Moses + Jesus + Christ (John 1:17) = 7×7×7×7 appearances in the KJB? (Excluding antimentions such as false Christs) (Detailed on p. 70)

Did you know… Father + Son = 7 mentions in Revelation, 7×7×7 mentions in the Gospels, and 70×7 mentions in the entire Bible? (Excluding antimentions such as Father Abraham) (Detailed on pp. 88-94)

Did you know… Jesus Christ is mentioned 7 times in Revelation and T7×7 times in the entire Bible?

What is T7×7, you ask?

T7×7 = (7×1)+(7×2)+(7×3)+(7×4)+(7×5)+(7×6)+(7×7)