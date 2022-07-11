© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT.
In May, Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter was put on hold, as the billionaire asked the company to prove its previous assertion that fewer than 5% of its user accounts were spam or fakes. Now Twitter is taking Musk to court after he pulled out of the deal, saying the social network has failed to accurately report the number of fake accounts.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1brmln-musk-calls-off-twitter-deal-over-alleged-lack-of-accuracy-in-its-report.html