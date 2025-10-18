© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SEAL-Turned-CEO Paying Off Millions in Veteran Medical Debt: JOIN THE MISSION! - Bear Handlon, Born Primitive
25 views • 1 day ago
We sat down with Navy SEAL-turned-CEO Bear Handlon, founder of Born Primitive, to hear how his company is paying off millions in veteran medical debt. He shares the powerful stories behind the lives forever changed and the partnership with Black Rifle Coffee to raise $25 million for veterans in need. From battlefield grit to business leadership, Bear reveals how one mission of service is transforming a nation of heroes.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Bear Handlon
WEBSITE: https://bornprimitive.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bornprimitive/
The Veterans fundraiser begins on November 7th and runs through November 11th (Veterans Day).
During those five days — November 7–11 — 100% of profits from purchases made on both BornPrimitive.com and BlackRifleCoffee.com will go directly toward paying off $25 million in veteran medical debt through ForgiveCo.
Bear Handlon is one patriot you don’t want to mess with when he’s on a mission: the Born Primitive founder/CEO is leveraging his brand’s platform to give back in a major way, while cutting against the grain to reject the current narrative that is being fed to us from corporate America and the mainstream media.
After 7 ½ years as a Navy SEAL officer, Bear learned a crucial lesson: no veteran should be left behind. As a successful entrepreneur who built his apparel and footwear brand from his garage into a 9-figure business with zero outside capital while serving his country in one of world’s most elite military units, he’s transformed his experiences into a powerful drive for change around his patriotic beliefs.
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
