An IDF column entered the Palestinian city of Nablus
An IDF column entered the Palestinian city of Nablus.

The video, shot by Palestinian journalists, shows numerous IDF vehicles driving through the deserted streets.

At the same time, Palestinians report that Israel has resumed air raid assaults on the Gaza Strip after a short break.

