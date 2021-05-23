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PAPADOPOULOS GOES SCORCHED EARTH EXPOSING THE DEEP STATE, MILITARY TRIBUNALS ARE WEEKS AWAY
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813 views • May 23, 2021
PAPADOPOULOS GOES SCORCHED EARTH EXPOSING THE DEEP STATE, MILITARY TRIBUNALS ARE WEEKS AWAY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKLoS9gA8tE9/
This is the Intel We've Been Waiting For Anons :nuke:
George Papadopoulos gives the long awaited update on what hell is up with Durham. When you hear what's been happening behind the scenes, you'll get why the investigation has taken this long. Holy Crap this is big!
This is so much more going on than the Steel Dossiers (plural), Comey, Clapper and all the low-hanging fruit whose culpability is apparent to anyone who knows even the slightest thing about what happened. The focus of the Durham investigation is the New World Order!!! And the Patriots are about to take the Globalists DOWN !!!
Papa-D reveals that everything's been timed to coincide with the Arizona Election Audit. He says that the Dominos are in place, and we are about to witness one hell of a show. Expect to see Globalist Perp walks, charges for High Treason, Military Tribunals, and ultimately Firing Squads
I try not to post a lot of stuff that makes predictions. More often than not, they only serve to weaken our resolve when they get proven wrong because nothing happens. We are at war, and this is not a game. I'm making an exception here because I do believe that all the pieces are falling into place.
This is not the time to lay down our guards #DigitalSoldiers, it's time to ramp it up and to go on the offensive. One way or another we are pushing into the end-game, lets push this through to VICTORY
#WWG1WGA
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
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Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKLoS9gA8tE9/
This is the Intel We've Been Waiting For Anons :nuke:
George Papadopoulos gives the long awaited update on what hell is up with Durham. When you hear what's been happening behind the scenes, you'll get why the investigation has taken this long. Holy Crap this is big!
This is so much more going on than the Steel Dossiers (plural), Comey, Clapper and all the low-hanging fruit whose culpability is apparent to anyone who knows even the slightest thing about what happened. The focus of the Durham investigation is the New World Order!!! And the Patriots are about to take the Globalists DOWN !!!
Papa-D reveals that everything's been timed to coincide with the Arizona Election Audit. He says that the Dominos are in place, and we are about to witness one hell of a show. Expect to see Globalist Perp walks, charges for High Treason, Military Tribunals, and ultimately Firing Squads
I try not to post a lot of stuff that makes predictions. More often than not, they only serve to weaken our resolve when they get proven wrong because nothing happens. We are at war, and this is not a game. I'm making an exception here because I do believe that all the pieces are falling into place.
This is not the time to lay down our guards #DigitalSoldiers, it's time to ramp it up and to go on the offensive. One way or another we are pushing into the end-game, lets push this through to VICTORY
#WWG1WGA
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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