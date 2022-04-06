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Despite the fact that in such an area the fulfillment of Operational and Combat missions is hampered by dense Buildings, Chekhov soldiers manage to move forward, forcing the Enemy to Retreat. 040622
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110 views • April 06, 2022
The cleaning of multi-storey buildings was replaced by work in the private sector, in which there are many household buildings and hangars. Despite the fact that in such an area the fulfillment of operational and combat missions is hampered by dense buildings, our soldiers manage to move forward, forcing the enemy to retreat. The guys perform tasks with enviable calmness and composure. The explosions of enemy shells, the fire of snipers hiding in such slums are not able to break the spirit of our fighters, who, despite the huge risk to life and health, defend the interests of our great state.
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