Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV STREAM - July 17, 2023 - President Donald Trump Is the Chosen One - DeSantis Dropping Out?

During the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, a new straw poll showed massive support for former President Donald Trump's re-election.

A survey conducted by the Trafalgar group found that 85.7% of respondents at the event chose Trump as their top pick.

In third place, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered only 4.3 percent support. At 7.8 percent, DeSantis was beaten by Perry Johnson, a relatively unknown candidate who came second to Trump in the first-pick poll.

The DeSantis campaign will hold a crisis and coping party this weekend in Tallahassee, where they will address issues of greatest concern to billionaires. The problem is that nothing will work unless there is a structural change in the candidate, the team, the outlook, and the entire purpose of the assembly.

The DeSantis campaign took in $20.1 million, but burned through $7.9 million in six weeks, according to the latest FEC filing [DATA HERE]. More than two-thirds of those contributions came from maxed-out donors who cannot contribute again, which presents a major problem for the campaign. Small donors accounted for only 15% of DeSantis' campaign fundraising.

