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Annalena Baerbock – German Chancellor candidate of the Elite
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62 views • August 25, 2021
When Annalena Baerbock was elected to the top of the Green Party, together with Robert Habeck, she was the unknown and Habeck was the number one. How is it possible, that Mrs Baerbock could ascend all the way up to the chancellor candidate for the Green Party in such a short time, and is being pushed by the media so much, even though she doesn’t have any government experience?
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