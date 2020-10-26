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Deep State's War on South Africa: A Prelude to War on America - Alex Newman
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66 views • October 26, 2020
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes the truth about South Africa. He dives deep into history and comes all the way up to the present day, where genocidal racist communists are working to exterminate the Afrikaner Boer people group. South Africa, where the Deep State forced diverse nations to live under one unitary regime, is a microcosm of what is coming to the entire world if humanity does not wake up. Newman, who used to live in South Africa, warns that the same strategies used by communists and the Deep State to destroy Western civilization and multiple nations in Southern Africa were just a warm up for what's coming to America and Europe.
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