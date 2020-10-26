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God's Recipe for Good Government: A Biblical View - By Alex Newman
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120 views • October 26, 2020
The Bible says a lot about government, explains journalist and evangelist Alex Newman in this sermon at First Baptist Church of Stuart.
Starting off in Romans 13, Alex gives a biblical overview on submission to authority amid these troubling times of coronavirus and riots and lawless government.
Using many examples from Scripture, he proves that submission to authority is not supposed to be unlimited.
Alex also explains the biblical foundations of America's system of government, as well as the changes that are taking place, and what that means for the country and God's people.
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Starting off in Romans 13, Alex gives a biblical overview on submission to authority amid these troubling times of coronavirus and riots and lawless government.
Using many examples from Scripture, he proves that submission to authority is not supposed to be unlimited.
Alex also explains the biblical foundations of America's system of government, as well as the changes that are taking place, and what that means for the country and God's people.
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nnwCriBacxPu/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LibertySentinel
https://parler.com/profile/AlexNewman
Gab: https://gab.com/libertysentinel
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/libertysentinel
Twitter: https://twitter.com/libertysent
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou
Fakebook: https://facebook.com/alexjnewman86
https://facebook.com/libertysentinel
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