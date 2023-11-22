Newspaper Editorial - Nebraska History 11/22/2020

Nebraska History Today. on November 22, 2020. The Editorial Staff at The Omaha World Herald published an editorial demanding the Guv order a state wide mask mandate to help get us through winter. That opinion, from the clueless, neurotic, and idiotic fake news bimbos, was stupid. Covid propaganda pushed as editorial opinion turned out to be underhanded, deceitful, and deadly malinformation. Now we can look back at editorials, articles, and information from the fake news bimbo covid cult Omaha World Herald, and other fake covid news pushers, as lies disguised as news and opinions for covid cash and control. And that’s Nebraska History.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/nebraska-history?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#nebraskahistory #nebraska #history #owh #omaha #omahaworldherald #mandate #petericketts #teamricketts #teamcheaptricksricketts #visitnebraska #nebraskalife #nebraskaland #nebraskasandhills #nebraskagram #nebraskastrong #lincolnnebraska #nebraskathroughthelens #visit #nebraskablogger #lincoln #omahanebraska #omaha #journey #nebraskafurnituremart #nebraskahunting #nebraskafootball #explorenebraska #trb #onlyinnebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #huskers #nebraskacornhuskers #nebraskahuskers #gobigred #gbr