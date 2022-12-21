Dr. Naomi Wolf: Data Suggests Cases of Hypertension From COVID Vaccination May Reach One Million

https://gnews.org/articles/610983
摘要：12/15/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: In the CDC's own VAERs database, there were so many hypertensive adverse events from Pfizer and Modena COVID vaccinations that it was unable to produce the results when searched unless a separate report was done.
