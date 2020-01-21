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CATHOLIC PRIEST RECORDED INVOLVEMENT OF POPE AND JESUITS IN DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA CIVIL WAR THE KILLING OF LINCOLN AND DEMOCRATS SUPPORT OF SLAVERY AND SOUTH
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75 views • January 21, 2020
Catholic priest recorded in book “50 Years in the Church of Rome “ the Jesuits involvement in civil war, Pope support for slavery and south, murder of Lincoln and hatred for America and Protestant people!
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