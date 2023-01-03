Create New Account
Tyranny vs. Freedom, Communism vs. Democracy: The Global Elite Are Waging War With the People
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
Tyranny vs. Freedom, Communism vs. Democracy: The Global Elite Are Waging War With the PeopleMEP Christine Anderson: "We are not quite there yet [absolute tyranny], but they [global elite] are preparing for it. And as the process moves along, the measures they'll have to take to get their way will have to be more intense. And we are seeing that now."

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xDKR-gOqro

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

