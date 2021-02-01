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MORE ABOUT COVID AND THE VACCINE, AND SHARING A WEBSITE YOU MIGHT WANT TO CHECK OUT
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151 views • February 01, 2021
i MISSPOKE AT THE 5 MINUTE MARK, I SAID, "PEOPLE GETTING SICK FROM THE COVID VACCINE...." I MEANT, "FROM GETTING COVID." So, the question is, we know that this so-called "pandemic" is not real. It is FAKE, so what is making people sick to where they do not get over it, and come down with something VERY SIMILAR to ME/CFS??? They are getting something, but it's not CoVid. CoVid stands for CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION w/ ID. I don't remember what the 19 stands for. The YEAR??? I'm sorry, I do not have a source for that. I just remember learning it. If you know, feel free to comment below and I will edit this, and add it.
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The condition of a teenager after the covid19 vaccination!
CHANNEL: TruthAndFreedom1
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/video-upload
The condition of a teenager after the covid19 vaccination!
CHANNEL: TruthAndFreedom1
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEOS
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