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David Martin - Jobs and Mandates...Right to Work
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269 views • November 13, 2021
David Martin - Jobs and Mandates...Right to Work
Activate Humanity Episode
OSHA document referred to in video: https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/covid-19-healthcare-ets-reg-text.pdf
My Blog Post with Source Documentation
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/jobs-and-mandatesright-to-work-david.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity Episode
OSHA document referred to in video: https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/covid-19-healthcare-ets-reg-text.pdf
My Blog Post with Source Documentation
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/jobs-and-mandatesright-to-work-david.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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