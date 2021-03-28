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Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic Benefits versus Risks
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230 views • March 28, 2021
Dr. Philip McMillan interviews a international vaccine expert Geert Vanden Bossche who is raising his concerns that the risks to humanity and the individual are great including reducing the immunity of the individual and making those vaccinated potential variant super spreaders. Mass vaccination in the middle of a pandemic is a big mistake with nasty consequences
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