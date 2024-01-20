⚠️[Urgent] 250,000+ Settlers Flee as “Damascus Prophecy” Looms

Since October 7th 2023, over 200,000 Israelis had become internally displaced due to Hamas / Hezbollah threats. Now, the northern region of Israel is experiencing unprecedented instability. It is being reported that around 250,000 Israeli settlers have already fled and started new lives in other countries away from the looming danger of an all-out Hezbollah - Israel conflict.

The prophetic implications here are massive.





Damascus is prophesied to "cease" from being a city in Isaiah 17. This passage of Scripture goes on to say that Jacob's flesh will "become lean" and his cities will become "forsaken" in the day that Damascus is destroyed. With fresh Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours upon Syria AND a situation that is spiraling out of control, it's time for us to prepare for what's very likely to happen next.





