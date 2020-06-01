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THE ARRIVALS (Of Anti-Christ) Parts 31-52 (Anit-Christ, Mind Control, Secret societies, Demons & more)
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42 views • June 01, 2020
Excellent video series which covers a wide variety of subject including mind control, secret societies, angels and demons or Jinn as they're called in Islam, government lies, 9-11 and other false flag attacks, symbolism, masons and illuminati, the music and TV mind control and MUCH more. Though some of this is from an Islamic viewpoint, overall it's still quite correct.
This was one of the original ground breaking youtube "Conspiracy" video series that opened up many peoples minds to what was really going on. It kept getting taken down piece by piece due to Youtubes ENDLESS Copyright infringement crap even though the music and clips were all used for educational purposes.
This was one of the original ground breaking youtube "Conspiracy" video series that opened up many peoples minds to what was really going on. It kept getting taken down piece by piece due to Youtubes ENDLESS Copyright infringement crap even though the music and clips were all used for educational purposes.
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