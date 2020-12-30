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Pursanova Water Effects on Wheatgrass
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25 views • December 30, 2020
This customer installed the complete Home System + Pursanova Disks. This young lady have been growing Wheatgrass for health reasons for the past 15 years. After they installed the complete home system with 4 Disks, she decided to make an experiment & shared her results with us. The 2nd section of the video is the reaction of her brother when he was observing the test results.
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