Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RANDOM GUIDO, JOHN BOLTON, ELLIOT ABRAMS, MENG WANZHOU AND A FAILED COUP
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
251 views
Published Yesterday

LESSONS LEARNED CAN SERVE AFRICAN COUNTRIES NOW
VENEZUELA & BOLIVIA APPLY TO BRICS - https://tinyurl.com/42jfw9ns
THE CAST -
RANDOM GUYDO - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Guaid%C3%B3
BOLTON - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bolton
ABRAMS - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_Abrams
MENG WANZHOU - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meng_Wanzhou
2 MICHEALS (SPAVOR AND KOVRIG) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detention_of_Michael_Spavor_and_Michael_Kovrig#Michael_Kovrig
The “ridiculous” failed coup (VOX) - https://tinyurl.com/ycx9brmp

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
ciacoupespionage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket