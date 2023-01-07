Quo Vadis





Jan 6, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 4, 2023.





Dear children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I am sent to you by the Most Holy Trinity.





I CALL ON YOU TO CONTINUE THE HARD WORK of CHANGING PERSONAL ACTION.





The time comes when as the fulfillment of events progresses, the wheat from the chives will be divided by itself. (Mathew. 13:24-26)





Evil continually tempts human creatures, all: some fall and others persevere resisting with a firm, mature and conscious Faith, without losing hope in the conversion of those who are in a state of sin.





My Celestial Legions maintain constant vigilance in defense of souls.





They are faced with evil, which by poorly used technological means, will amaze the human creature by creating images in the sky to confuse them and thus take them down the opposite path to the Divine Will.





I CALL YOU TO CONTINUE "FIRM IN THE FAITH", WITHOUT ALLOWING FAITH TO VANISH.





Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, Divine wrath is poured out on Earth before so much sin, perversion and lust.





Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, earthquakes will continue to wring the earth hard, pray for Japan.





Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, modernisms infiltrated within the Church wish to remove the Owner of the Grey from His own Church.





Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the Devil attacks the Church from within it, causing confusion.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray without getting tired, defend the Faith from the Hand of Our Queen and Mother, in the face of the growing confusion in the Church.





CHILDREN OF GOD, WITHOUT DIVIDING, LIVE FAITH FIRMLY.





DON'T BE PERSECUTORS of YOUR BROTHERS.





Humanity forgets those who suffer from war and war will spread on Earth, leaving destruction, affliction and pain in its wake.





Keep in mind that the Devil directs those who control man. They will live in their homes again, keep the peace.





THEY ENTER THE CHAOTIC MOMENT FOR ALL HUMANITY.





The plague is approaching and next to it the plagues of rodents arrive in the cities.





Without panic, make sure you are not alone.





BE CREATURES OF FAITH, HOPE AND CHARITY.





Continue to be attentive to the advance of the war between nations and to the spiritual war.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, stay in spiritual growth, shake hands with Our Queen and Mother.





STAY ON SPIRITUAL ALERT.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4J5AJTYalI



