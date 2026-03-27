Moral Depravity: When leading members of US administration, with bravado & a kind of pride, speak about the cold-blooded killings - FM Lavrov

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"When leading members of the US administration, with bravado and a kind of pride, speak about the cold-blooded killings of the Supreme Leader of a country and other members of the Iranian leadership — this can only be described as moral depravity."
— Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.
Example, Hegseth's video today posted here, 'We will continue negotiating with bombs'
https://www.brighteon.com/c23154d2-f348-4788-8c3b-2a031dc4350d