Moral Depravity: When leading members of US administration, with bravado & a kind of pride, speak about the cold-blooded killings - FM Lavrov

"When leading members of the US administration, with bravado and a kind of pride, speak about the cold-blooded killings of the Supreme Leader of a country and other members of the Iranian leadership — this can only be described as moral depravity."

— Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Example, Hegseth's video today posted here, 'We will continue negotiating with bombs'

https://www.brighteon.com/c23154d2-f348-4788-8c3b-2a031dc4350d



