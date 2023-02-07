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johnstossel Even Greenpeace Says “Most Plastic Simply Cannot Be Recycled.”
John Stossel @StosselTVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLkfpjJoNkA&t
https://rumble.com/v25xnjs-the-recycling-religion.html
https://odysee.com/@johnstossel:7/even-greenpeace-says-%E2%80%9Cmost-plastic:2
https://www.facebook.com/JohnStossel/videos/710044283935921
Even Greenpeace Says “Most Plastic Simply Cannot Be Recycled.”