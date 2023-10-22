RICK MIRACLE BOOK REVIEW 454 PT 7, THE CONTROVERSY OF ZION BY DOUGLAS REED

If you have not checked out "New World Order Exposed" with Rick Miracle on Bitchute, you should!

In this video Rick discusses the secret societies, church of Satan, Freemasons, Rosicrucians, etc... which ALL lead directly back to the Tamudic Cult, who call themselves "Jews" but are NOT. The "Synagogue of Satan"

Over and over and over again, this same evil cult has destroyed entire civilizations through their control over finance, banking, medicine, and law, and mostly through deception and infiltration of governments.

This cult creates a secret "government within a government" and then uses that secret alliance to destroy mankind. They are Evil incarnate.

Just pointing out the crimes and genocide committed by these people makes you a target of "government" and law enforcement, and labels you as anti-Talmudic. (You know what I mean.)

So the genocidal criminals are righteous, and those who point out their crimes become the criminals! They rule the world using monopoly money and deception, combined with Admiralty Law.

Every 100 years there is another genocide, and every 100 years the very same cult is behind it. And YOU are the criminal for pointing this out, according to these demons. Review your history.

These people have financed both sides of every war in history too.

They are behind Bolshevism, Communism, Marxism, depraved sexual conduct etc... And have led the way in every genocide in modern history

(At least)

original video by "New World Order Exposed" - Rick Miracle

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bdFZ7JsEok0/

The Controversy of Zion - Douglas Reed.pdf

https://ia802301.us.archive.org/18/items/the-controversy-of-zion-douglas-reed_202108/The%20Controversy%20of%20Zion%20-%20Douglas%20Reed.pdf

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!