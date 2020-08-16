Hugs over Mask's - organizer Vladislav interviews with Diverge Media

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Diverge Media is dedicated to giving you the other side of the story. That's why we decided to go to the Hugs Over Mask's event, and hear what the movement was all about directly from the source.
I hope you enjoy this interview with Vladislav from Hugs over Mask's, and please consider donating by clicking the link below;
https://divergemedia.ca/donate-to-diverge/