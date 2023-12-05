Lefties losing it: Rita Panahi slams ‘narcissist’ trans activist ‘humiliating’ worker

Sky News host Rita Panahi has slammed a “narcissist” trans activist for trying to humiliate a pizza shop worker. The influencer abused the worker for misgendering him and went on to give the slice he just brought to another customer. The trans activist went on to post the interaction on TikTok where users voiced their support for the worker. Ms Panahi branded the influencer a “hideous piece of work”. “You know by all means identify however you want but bullying and humiliating a working man, someone probably working long hours on minimum wage because they misgendered you, is so ugly and gross,” Ms Panahi said.







