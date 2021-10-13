© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW IT FEELS TO BE A SHEEPLE - Think For Yourself.
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • October 13, 2021
Just putting it out there. This is how it must feels to be a SHEEPLE. Until anyone tells you what to do, you will not believe or do anything. Constraint Reality. Just sad.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.