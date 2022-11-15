Create New Account
BANNED: Kansas City Bishop Barred Unmasked Catholic Woman from Churches, Buildings
Kansas City Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. banned faithful Catholic parishioner, Jane Bernardel, for "refusing to mask" in her parish church during the lockdowns, even accusing her of violence. Civil authorities have dropped all charges against Bernardel, but Bishop Johnston's persecution has not stopped. LifeSiteNews's Senior Correspondent Jim Hale interviews Bernardel, exposing this shocking attack on freedom of conscience and religious liberty. Tune in now.

To support Jane's LifeFunder to litigate against Bishop Johnston's decision in the Court of Canon Law, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/helpforjane

