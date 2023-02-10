Addicted to Porn - Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly [2017 - Justin Hunt]

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/addictedtoporn





"Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly" is both a micro and macro view of pornography in today's culture.

Beginning with a brief history of sexuality in human beings and continuing with how it affects the human brain, how modern technology, coupled with a lack of public education, is exposing youth to a level of sexuality that they're not prepared for, this controversial film will open audiences' minds to an entirely new perspective on what porn does to the individual, the family and societies around the globe.

With some of the world's leading minds on the issue, and narrated by Metallica front man James Hetfield, this one-of-a-kind documentary is an authentic undertaking aimed at educating culture on the dangers of porn and the cycle of shame that can keep people addicted for a lifetime.