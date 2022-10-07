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Mega Tsunami and The Warning [Video by Still Small Voice]
[Destruction of the West Coast and East Coast Imminent]
Illumination of Conscience
Information about the Warning
[THE ILLUMINATION OF THE CONSCIENCE predicted by Our Lady in Garabandal in 1961 will take place soon to save the world]
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2015/09/24/information-about-the-warning/
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CONFIRMATION OF A MEGA TSUNAMI BY FATHER MALACHI MARTIN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp-uNO17jT4/
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The fury of the sea will cover many cities and coastal populations
[My Father’s creation has now begun to be distressed; proceed on being accustomed to living with telluric movements]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-fury-of-the-sea-will-cover-many-cities-and-coastal-populations/