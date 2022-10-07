Create New Account
Mega Tsunami and The Warning
Rick Langley
Published a month ago |

Mega Tsunami and The Warning [Video by Still Small Voice]

[Destruction of the West Coast and East Coast Imminent]

Illumination of Conscience

Information about the Warning

September 24, 2015

[THE ILLUMINATION OF THE CONSCIENCE  predicted by Our Lady in Garabandal in 1961 will take place soon to save the world]

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2015/09/24/information-about-the-warning/

------------

CONFIRMATION OF A MEGA TSUNAMI BY FATHER MALACHI MARTIN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp-uNO17jT4/

-------------

The fury of the sea will cover many cities and coastal populations

[My Father’s creation has now begun to be distressed; proceed on being accustomed to living with telluric movements]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-fury-of-the-sea-will-cover-many-cities-and-coastal-populations/









repentfastprayillumination of consciencepenancemega tsunami and the warninggo to confession

