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☠️ War is worth it, just pay the price: American MSM just follow the script again
The Prisoner
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☠️ War is worth it, just pay the price: American MSM just follow the script again

As gas prices surge and the Strait of Hormuz chokes, major US outlets are framing the economic pain as patriotic sacrifice.

💬 "As far as the oil prices, people just need to stop panicking. It's worth it to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon," US TV broadcasters soothe Americans.

----

US-Iran war effect: S&P 500 lost over $1 trillion market cap last week, crashes 5.83% in one month

Trump: "We're Winning!"

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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