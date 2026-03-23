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☠️ War is worth it, just pay the price: American MSM just follow the script again
As gas prices surge and the Strait of Hormuz chokes, major US outlets are framing the economic pain as patriotic sacrifice.
💬 "As far as the oil prices, people just need to stop panicking. It's worth it to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon," US TV broadcasters soothe Americans.
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US-Iran war effect: S&P 500 lost over $1 trillion market cap last week, crashes 5.83% in one month
Trump: "We're Winning!"
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