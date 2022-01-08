URGENT - PLEASE HELP DAVID: CALL TO ACTION FOR DAVID HINES - SHARE THIS POST, CALL THE HOSPITAL, EMAIL THE HOSPITAL

THE HOSPITAL CONTINUES TO BEHAVE ABOMINABLY

BELOW IS A TRANSCRIPTION OF DAVID’S APPEAL (VIDEO WILL NOT POST!)

IF YOU ARE A NURSE OR DOCTOR THAT KNOWS ABOUT OXYGEN REGULATION PLEASE COME FORWARD TO HELP. FRAN HAS SOURCED SOME OXYGEN FOR HOME SO WE CAN GET DAVID OUT BUT WILL NEED SOME GUIDANCE.



APPEALING TO THE PUBLIC TO PHONE, TURN UP AND LET THE HOSPITAL KNOW THAT WE KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING!

LETS GET DAVID HOME ASAP!

HOSPITAL: 01745 583910

WARD 9

FRAN’S (DAVID’S PARTNER): 07923 231924



FROM DAVID:

‘Hi, my name is David Hines. I’m sorry to do this through the mask, I actually want to report these crimes on video. I’m in Glan Clwyd Hospital, Rhyl, North Wales. I was forced to take a PCR test against my wishes as I was fighting for air. I was forced, no I wasn’t forced, I was given Remdesivir without my consent.



They only gave me one (dose) then I stopped it but the bullying and harassment on a daily basis to take other treatments I don’t want, I just don’t know what to say other than a comparison would be John O’Looney, the funeral director, it’s exactly the same shit he had.



I need support, I need all the help I can get to get out of here because they’ve got me on the highest numbers possible of oxygen but the main thing is, as I’ve said, crimes have been committed. As far as I’m concerned I’m no less than a prisoner..Umm..it’s containment..it’s illegal, it’s a criminal act ok? I don’t know what else to say at this moment in time but I will say something - all I can say is please, please, please of you’re in a position to help me, please do. We need to help everybody in this situation, clearly this is the strategy they’re going to use moving forward.



Thank you

God bless you