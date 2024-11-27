Stew Peters: "In my history, I've molested children" ?????!!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CREDIT TO @Revelation3:9 for "NOTICING" this! How did I miss it!?
Disclaimer 1: Stew Peters Is Drunk.
Disclaimer 2: This is not an accusation, this video is a question for stews questionable drunken ramblings. WHY DID HE SAY THIS!?
Disclaimer 3: I found this from another channel, its not my accusation, And I didn't even NOTICE it during the space when Stew and Crew came at me after I exposed Ariel for CHILD PORN! Original here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTouBEmcG6MY/ CREDIT TO @Revelation3:9
Read about all that here: https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/the-final-gatekeepers-liars-jews-and-or-pedophiles-kinda-naming-the-jew-dustin-nemos-response/