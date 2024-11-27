Stew Peters: "In my history, I've molested children" ?????!!!!!

CREDIT TO @Revelation3:9 for "NOTICING" this! How did I miss it!?





Disclaimer 1: Stew Peters Is Drunk.





Disclaimer 2: This is not an accusation, this video is a question for stews questionable drunken ramblings. WHY DID HE SAY THIS!?





Disclaimer 3: I found this from another channel, its not my accusation, And I didn't even NOTICE it during the space when Stew and Crew came at me after I exposed Ariel for CHILD PORN! Original here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTouBEmcG6MY/ CREDIT TO @Revelation3:9





Read about all that here: https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/the-final-gatekeepers-liars-jews-and-or-pedophiles-kinda-naming-the-jew-dustin-nemos-response/