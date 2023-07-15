Bjorn and the "Push-Mobile!"

Our Grandson is a real ham!. He has an electric go-cart to drive around in when he is outside. But when he is inside, he likes to show off in his "Push-Mobile!" Never mind he is almost too big for this "thing,". but he does not care. He just has fun.

The "Push-Mobile" will evetually be inherited by his younger brother. In the meantime, he enjoys playing "peek-a-boo!" running around the kitchen island

Enjoy his antics!



