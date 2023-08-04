The Lords of the New Church - Open Up Your Eyes

(Truth In Song Lyrics) Stiv Bators, October 22, 1949 – June 4, 1990

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Archived Videos & Rare PDF Book Library at: https://www.digitalbackupcopy.com

