Sunday Felt Like The Turning Point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk brought everyone together, even President Trump & Elon Musk.
His dream came true: he brought the holy spirit into a Trump rally.
He was canonized like a true modern-day missionary.
Christianity was the bedrock of his life — and now we’re all on his mission.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 September 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6379952383112