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HOMECOMING FOR TYRANNY - PROTEST AT CENTRAL PARK VACCINATED ONLY CONCERT - PUBLIC REACTIONS - NYC
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664 views • September 26, 2021
8/21/2021: Segregated New York City held an outdoor "homecoming" concert in Central Park as part of a larger PR campaign to promote the jab. Aired live on CNN. Watch the public react with middle fingers, insults and some physical confrontations. Featuring classics like "get an education", "get a job", "get the vaccine you idiots" plus new gems such as "you're scum of the earth." Worse things were heard many times off camera. The government/media are blaming and demonizing the unvaccinated on a daily basis. IG: @eastghostreports
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