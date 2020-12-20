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The Protective Effect of Two Types of Blood Pressure Medicines Against the Coronavirus
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91 views • December 20, 2020
This video explains the protective effect that ACE Inhibitors and ARBs have against the coronavirus. I know it to be true, no matter how much they try to debunk it, because I have asthma and I know it made a difference for me.
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