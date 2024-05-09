Pets in Love





May 8, 2024





Stop Trying To Save Me! Poor Dog Tearfully Gives Up All Efforts To Live Again

An Amstaff brutally beaten by some individuals"

The desperate call came from BPA Calarasi.

His state was really bad,

Everyone was shocked to see it.

When they arrived at the location;

He was already in a coma. The police also joined in, with the hope that whoever did this to the dog would be arrested and probably punished. This dog had to endure awful things. His face and body were seriously swollen. The doctors couldn't leave him for one second. He constantly needed oxygen and a urinary catheter. The examination confirmed that he didn't have an inch on his body without bruises, minor injuries on the spine and pelvis, and a cranial fracture, double jaw, and mandible fracture.





I wondered, how hard did they hit him? And what drove them to try to kill this dog in a terrible way?





