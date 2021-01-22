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We've Been Set Up & The Power Grab Is Coming If Americans Don't Stand Against It
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160 views • January 22, 2021
Fascist theater is now as common an occupation for the D.C. elite as upscale cocktail bars. However, the contrived emergency of the CONvid-1984, along with allowing a know criminal traitor to occupy the White House should give us a clue as to what is about to take place unless the people rise up against this tyranny.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/weve-been-set-up-the-power-grab-is-coming-if-americans-dont-stand-against-it/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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