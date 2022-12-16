1 OF THE 2 BIG PLANETS THAT CAME IN WITH THE WORMWOOD SYSTEM PASSED 🌞 121222+REAL TALK W-ME / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 15, 2022





AGAIN SEEN!!! 1 OF THE 2 BIG PLANET BODIES THAT CAME IN WITH THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM PASSED THE SUN ON 12/12/22 ( I RECORDED THIS AT 3 A.M-FINALLY POSTING NOW) PLUS REAL TALK WITH ME TO ALL OF YOU WHO WATCH THIS /READ BELOW. Today is now 12/15/22. It took me a while to make this video as I originally made it around a.m in the morning and it's now at the moment of writing this 4:28 pm today... I ran out of phone space last night/or moreso this early morning....or else I would of posted this video last night. And my apologies the video does cut early though I said all the vital things I needed to say. And wrote some parts in the video I hope others will read also... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: In today's video well as I said I made it around 3 Am in the morning between last night and today. I noticed on NASA stereo ahead Camera looking at the sun something I missed while looking at it days ago. I found what looks to be one of the 2 massive planetary bodies that came in with the planet x/ nemesis system passing under the sun on December 12th, 2022... you'll also see other large bodies passing the sun either belonging to the planet x system or another extra large comet planet type object...and real talk by me. Yes my nose always sniffles as people always ask why? I've said why many times. For one when I had teeth pulled at the top of my mouth years ago and had top teeth fixed from bad infection the main dentist who was a newbie didnt know what she was doing and put me in alot of pain not numbing me right. On top of that the work she did messed up my breathing and nasal cavity so its harder to breathe due to that not including I've had long infection for a while or COPD as they say due to my smoking cigarettes for years when was a kid and in my teens and 20s. Along with radiation pouring in the planet and chemtrails being sprayed on me daily yeah it stinks though I cant do anything but try to manage it. So if it annoys others dont watch I could care less. Either others will appreciate like and love me as I am or not I could care less.... anyway also real talk in this video as well as showing evidence......

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.)





