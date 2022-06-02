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Learn Why the Biden Admin Attack on the 1st & 2nd Amdts is Intensifying Ahead of Great Reset
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570 views • June 02, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the Leftist authoritarian attack on the 1st and 2nd amendments in America.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-press-secretary-biden-says-problem-is-guns-doesnt-believe-in-hardening-schools/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/meet-your-new-dictator-in-chief-the-presidents-secret-unchecked-powers/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/beto-doubles-down-will-take-ar-15s-from-texans-if-elected/
Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-press-secretary-biden-says-problem-is-guns-doesnt-believe-in-hardening-schools/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/meet-your-new-dictator-in-chief-the-presidents-secret-unchecked-powers/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/beto-doubles-down-will-take-ar-15s-from-texans-if-elected/
Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!
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