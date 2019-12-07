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World Bigfoot Radio #2 ~ Rancher harrassed by Bigfoot/ Jim "BEAR" King and Researcher X
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235 views • December 07, 2019
In this episode we talk with Darlene/Researcher X about the Skunk Ape problems on her horse ranch in Florida, and we are joined by Bigfoot Outlaw, Jim "BEAR" King, who also helps out with the situation!
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