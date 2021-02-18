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The Joy of Hating White People
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125 views • February 18, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes Twitter and the New York Times have made it official: It’s OK to hate white people. This has real-world consequences. Senator Marco Rubio says "hateful" opinions "justify violence," and the jury on a recent criminal trial appears to agree. What does this mean for freedom of speech and the rule of law? As the orthodoxy crumbles, its defenders lash out more viciously than ever.
First posted to YouTube on September 14, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on September 14, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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