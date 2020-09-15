Aussie police call COVID conspiracy theorists "boofheads", "tinfoil hat brigade" and "batshit crazy"

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“Participating in this proposed protest would be a serious and blatant breach of the chief health officer’s directions and it jeopardises the health of the entire community,”
“The tinfoil hat-wearing brigade are alive and well in our community.
“They’re taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions about so-called sovereign citizens, about constitutional issues and about how 5G is going to kill your grandkids.
“It’s bats*** crazy nonsense.”
Continued at https://www.anti-empire.com/australian-police-double-as-immunologists-constitutional-scholars-and-moral-gurus/
Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPYr5vVLaRU
dutchroll